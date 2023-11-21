ArcelorMittal Belgium begins industrial-scale ethanol production at Steelanol project

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 12:05:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Belgium has begun the first industrial-scale production of ethanol at its carbon capture and utilization “Steelanol” project at its steel plant in Ghent.

The facility, with an annual production capacity of 80 million liters of ethanol, has the potential to reduce annual carbon emissions from the Ghent plant by 125,000 mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The ethanol produced in Ghent can be used as a building block for a variety of products, contributing to efforts to decarbonize the chemical sector worldwide.