ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih focused on pig iron production in Q1

Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:29:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, was focused on meeting demand for pig iron. Accordingly, in the given period the company increased its pig iron output by 5.2 percent year on year to 1.37 million mt. Meanwhile, its crude steel and finished steel outputs, on the contrary, fell by 4.8 percent year on year and 2.9 percent year on year to 1.2 million mt and 1.15 million mt, respectively. The company’s output of iron ore agglomerate amounted to 2.4 million in the first quarter of the current year, up 2.2 percent year on year.

In March alone, the company produced 480,000 mt of pig iron, 430,000 mt of crude steel and 410,000 mt of finished steel, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source. Meanwhile, in the given month the company produced 860,000 mt of iron ore concentrate.