Ukraine focuses on raw material production in January

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 15:51:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine-based mills increased their pig iron output by 5.2 percent year on year to 1.82 million mt, according to Ukrmetallurgprom. At the same time, Ukraine’s output of iron ore agglomerate increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 2.749 million mt in January, while its output of coke rose by 2.1 percent year on year to 845,000 mt in the given month. Meanwhile, crude steel output in the given period totaled 1.839 million mt, declining by 0.2 percent year on year, while Ukraine’s output of finished steel fell by one percent year on year to 1.663 million mt in January. The output of steel pipes in January declined by 13 percent year on year to 850,000 mt.

As of February 11 of the current year, Ukraine had 18 blast furnaces operational out of a total of 21. Additionally, 13 out of 16 oxygen converters, five out of 16 EAFs and 16 out of 17 continuous casting machines (CCM) were operational, SteelOrbis has learned.


