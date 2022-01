Friday, 14 January 2022 16:09:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli’s subsidiary Danieli Corus has announced that the new BOF converter no. 1 of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, was commissioned on December 31, 2021.

This converter is the first of three to be supplied by Danieli Corus under a contract awarded in June 2020, with the second and third converters scheduled to be commissioned in 2022 and 2023 respectively.