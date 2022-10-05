﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal invests further in energy storage company in US

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has announced that it has invested a further $17.5 million in US-based renewable energy storage developer Form Energy Inc. through its XCarb™ innovation fund. The investment is the second investment ArcelorMittal has made in the company, following its initial investment of $25 million announced in July 2021.

At the time of ArcelorMittal’s initial investment in Form Energy, the companies also signed an agreement to supply direct reduced iron (DRI) as iron input into Form Energy’s battery technology.


Tags: US North America Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal wins Department of Energy grants to improve manufacturing process

03 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal USA to invest $162 million in Burns Harbor mill

15 May | Steel News

Andritz to supply walking beam furnaces for ArcelorMittal mill in US

08 Jun | Steel News

Liberty inks deal with ArcelorMittal to buy Georgetown steelworks in US

21 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal replaces collapsed stacker reclaimer at Burns Harbor mill

01 Dec | Steel News

US government recognizes ArcelorMittal’s energy productivity

06 Dec | Steel News

Essar Steel Minnesota and ArcelorMittal USA sign iron ore supply agreement

12 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal submits bid for ThyssenKrupp’s Alabama rolling mill

10 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor commissions energy recovery project

18 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal plans upgrade and restart of Pennsylvania coke plant

18 Sep | Steel News