ArcelorMittal invests $36 million in decarbonization company

Friday, 27 January 2023 22:45:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

ArcelorMittal announced it has invested $36 million in Massachusetts-based Boston Metal. In a press release, the company said the transaction is its largest single initial investment to date through its XCarb Innovation Fund. The fund, launched in March 2021, targets investing in the “best and brightest technologies that hold the potential to play a meaningful role in the decarbonization of the steel industry,” a process ArcelorMittal says it intends to lead.

ArcelorMittal’s investment has led a $120 million Series C fundraising round undertaken by Boston Metal. Other participants in the round include Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund and SiteGround Capital, who join Boston Metal’s existing shareholder register which features the likes of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, mining majors Vale and BHP, BMW i Ventures and several cleantech venture capital funds.

Founded in 2013, Boston Metal is developing and commercializing a patented Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) platform for decarbonizing primary steelmaking. MOE uses electricity to produce molten steel through a direct, one-step process. The MOE cell is capable of processing a wide range of iron ore grades through high temperature electrolysis, producing relatively impurity-free liquid steel with no accompanying CO2 emissions.

As a fully customizable steel manufacturing solution, the modular MOE cells can be scaled until desired production capacity is reached. Boston Metal has raised over $200 million in three fundraising rounds and grown from a team of eight employees in 2018 to over 100 today. It is targeting commercialization of its technology by 2026.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal, said, “In Boston Metal, we are investing in a team that has made impressive progress over a relatively short period of time, developing a technology that has exciting potential to revolutionize steelmaking. In our extensive discussions with them, we have been impressed by the passion and vision they have to contribute to the decarbonization of steelmaking. They are an exciting and welcome addition to the XCarb Innovation Fund’s portfolio.”