﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt to reduce production amid weak demand

Monday, 01 August 2022 15:54:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt GmbH, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will apply short-time working hours for August and September to adjust production to weak demand as a result of the current tense economic situation. From today, August 1, the company’s activities in certain units will be reduced.

According to the statement, while demand for rolled products has decreased sharply, the company’s liquid steel lines will continue to operate normally as the demand for slab is not limited.

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt produced 1.6 million mt of flat steel in 2021.


Tags: Slab Semis Germany European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Lower Brazilian slab production reduces export availability

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 80.7 percent in June

29 Jul | Steel News

Vale, POSCO and Dongkuk selling Brazilian slab plant to ArcelorMittal

28 Jul | Steel News

Asian slab market stagnating as HRC demand poor

27 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab producers maintain focus on the domestic market

26 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazil prepares delegation to the US to discuss slab quota

26 Jul | Steel News

China’s semis imports down sharply in H1 amid 66% drop in billet shipments

25 Jul | Steel News

Iranian semis producers actively search for buyers abroad

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Russia remains aggressive in sales and talks for slab and HRC in Turkey

21 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab producers turn attention to the domestic market

20 Jul | Flats and Slab