ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt to reduce production amid weak demand

Germany-based ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt GmbH, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will apply short-time working hours for August and September to adjust production to weak demand as a result of the current tense economic situation. From today, August 1, the company’s activities in certain units will be reduced.

According to the statement, while demand for rolled products has decreased sharply, the company’s liquid steel lines will continue to operate normally as the demand for slab is not limited.

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt produced 1.6 million mt of flat steel in 2021.