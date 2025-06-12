ArcelorMittal Canada shuts down one mill due to challenging conditions

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada has decided to permanently close its Hamilton wire drawing mill in the coming weeks due to the ongoing economic challenges and increased steel imports, according to media reports.

Operations at the Hamilton mill, which primarily caters to the telecommunications, construction and automotive industries, will be shifted to the company’s Montreal mill, which will lead to the layoffs of 153 employees.

Although ArcelorMittal Canada did not comment, the reports indicate that the US decision to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent as of June 4 also contributed to the closure decision.