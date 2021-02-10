ArcelorMittal Brazil opens new steel distribution center

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:18:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of steelmaking group ArcelorMittal, has opened a new steel distribution facility in the city of Petrolina, the company said.

The Pernambuco state facility will sell steel products for the civil construction, industrial and agribusiness sectors, with products including flat and long steel products.

ArcelorMittal Brazil has 120 distribution centers in Brazil. ArcelorMittal’s other distribution centers in Pernambuco state include those located in the cities of Recife, Jaboatao dos Guararapes and Caruaru.