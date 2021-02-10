﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil opens new steel distribution center

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:18:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of steelmaking group ArcelorMittal, has opened a new steel distribution facility in the city of Petrolina, the company said.

The Pernambuco state facility will sell steel products for the civil construction, industrial and agribusiness sectors, with products including flat and long steel products.

ArcelorMittal Brazil has 120 distribution centers in Brazil. ArcelorMittal’s other distribution centers in Pernambuco state include those located in the cities of Recife, Jaboatao dos Guararapes and Caruaru.


Tags: ArcelorMittal  Brazil  distribution  South America  flats  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Feb

Samarco ordered to pay $125 million to creditors in three days
05  Feb

Vale to pay large dividends, despite billion-dollar Brumadinho settlement
28  Jan

Brazil’s CSP granted steel plate certification for oil industry
20  Jan

Brazilian flat distributor sales up 13.8 percent in December
15  Jan

Brazilian crude steel output increases 11.2 percent in November