Ansteel’s net profit up 465.21 percent in January-September

Thursday, 04 November 2021 11:43:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steel producer Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year, announcing an operating revenue of RMB 108.537 billion ($17 billion), up 52.5 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 7.489 billion ($1.2 billion), up 465.21 percent year on year.

In the July-September quarter, the company registered an operating revenue of RMB 35.986 billion ($5.6 billion), up 35.69 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 2.306 billion ($0.36 billion), rising by 179.52 percent year on year.