Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in August

Thursday, 02 October 2025 04:47:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy grew by 0.5 percent in August 2025 compared to August 2024, as indicated by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 3.4 percent, mining activities declined by 8.6 percent, the manufacturing industry expanded by 0.5 percent, trading activities were up by 3.9 percent, and the services sector grew by 2.4 percent.

In a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index declined by 0.7 percent from July to August 2025.

During this period, goods production declined by 0.7 percent, mining activities declined by 2.3 percent, the manufacturing industry increased slightly by 0.1 percent, trading activities increased by 0.1 percent, and the services sector declined by 0.6 percent.

August's result disappointed analysts, who expected a 0.9–2.2 percent index increase; the sharp drop in mining and its impact on industry were seen as key factors.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).


