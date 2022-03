Friday, 04 March 2022 21:26:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in January fell 6.7 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the nation’s chamber of civil construction, CChC.

According to CChC, Chilean rebar sales in January this year totaled 45,870 mt, down from 49,175 mt in January 2021.

CChC said Chilean rebar sales volumes in January also dropped from 47,933 mt in December 2021.