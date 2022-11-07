﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chilean Grupo CAP posts a net loss for Q3 2022

Monday, 07 November 2022 23:38:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean iron ore and steel producer Grupo CAP has posted a net loss of $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, against a net profit of $69.7 million for the same period of 2021.

According to CAP, the lower result reflects chiefly lower iron ore prices during the quarter, negatively impacting also the adjustments for the settlement of prices shipped during the previous quarter.

The results of the steel business of the company were lower than those of Q3 2021, due to lower volume of shipments and higher production costs.

During the first nine months of 2022, CAP produced 11.7 million mt and sold 10.9 million mt of iron ore against respectively 11.8 million mt and 11.0 million mt during the same period of 2021.

During the first nine months of 2022, the steel production at the group’s Siderurgica Huachipato has reached 488,000 mt, against 619,000 mt during the first nine months of 2021, in a decline due to a technical problem with the blast furnace number 2 of the plant.


Tags: Chile North America Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

US billet market gets off to slow start in 2010

29 Jan | Longs and Billet

Latin America economic analysis  week of August 22, 2005

26 Aug | Steel Matters

Latin American economic analysis  week of August 8, 2005

12 Aug | Steel Matters

Latin American economic analysis, week of July 4, 2005

09 Jul | Steel Matters

Latin American economic analysis for the week of June 20, 2005

24 Jun | Steel Matters

Latin America economic analysis for week of June 13, 2005

17 Jun | Steel Matters

Gerdau Group's net profit for 2002 rose by 50%

05 Feb | Steel News

US billet market gets off to slow start in 2010

29 Jan | Longs and Billet

Latin America economic analysis  week of August 22, 2005

26 Aug | Steel Matters

Latin American economic analysis  week of August 8, 2005

12 Aug | Steel Matters