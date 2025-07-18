 |  Login 
Andritz to supply annealing furnace to China’s Hebei MFG

Friday, 18 July 2025

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it has secured a major contract to deliver an annealing furnace for a continuous galvanizing line (CGL) of Chinese Hebei MFG Metallurgical Materials Technology Co., Ltd. The line will be part of MFG’s precision alloy color coating industrial park project. Though the order value remains undisclosed, it has been officially added to Andritz’ third quarter order intake.

Designed for an annual capacity of 400,000 mt, the line will primarily produce galvanized aluminum-silicon coated steel sheets. These sheets are ideal for industries where durability and aesthetics are critical, such as outer panels of home appliances and automotive components due to their enhanced corrosion resistance and superior surface quality.


