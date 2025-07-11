 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Algeria's Alfapipe...

Algeria's Alfapipe launches new steel pipe plant to boost infrastructure projects

Friday, 11 July 2025 16:08:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a move aligned with Algeria’s national industrial strategy, Algerian steel producer Alfapipe, a subsidiary of the National Steel Holding Company, officially began operations at its newly constructed steel pipe manufacturing facility in Battioua, Oran Province, on July 9, 2025, according to local media reports. The inauguration was led by industry minister Saifi Ghrib, who emphasized the plant's strategic importance for Algeria's industrial and infrastructure development.

Key production capacities and industrial impact

The plant is equipped with a production capacity of 360,000 mt per year of welded steel pipes, and currently employs 160 workers. The facility also houses a state-of-the-art coating unit capable of treating up to 300 square meters of pipe surface per hour, both internally and externally. This makes it a significant asset for Algeria’s growing demands in energy pipelines, irrigation systems and seawater desalination infrastructure.

Algeria’s industrial asset reutilization policy continues

This new facility plays a crucial role in Algeria’s broader policy of rehabilitating and utilizing confiscated or dormant industrial assets to stimulate national production and job creation. Minister Ghrib highlighted the importance of integrating such facilities into key national development projects while maintaining high standards of safety and quality.


Tags: Tubing Tubular Algeria North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices decline slightly

26 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Tenaris to build new service center in British Columbia

26 Jun | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices mostly stable, demand remains weak

19 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly soften

12 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly move down slightly

05 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly move down

29 May | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices fluctuate in limited range

29 May | Tube and Pipe

Spain’s Tubos Reunidos to procure renewables for green tube production

26 May | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

22 May | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices up slightly or stable

15 May | Tube and Pipe