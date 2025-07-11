Algeria's Alfapipe launches new steel pipe plant to boost infrastructure projects

In a move aligned with Algeria’s national industrial strategy, Algerian steel producer Alfapipe, a subsidiary of the National Steel Holding Company, officially began operations at its newly constructed steel pipe manufacturing facility in Battioua, Oran Province, on July 9, 2025, according to local media reports. The inauguration was led by industry minister Saifi Ghrib, who emphasized the plant's strategic importance for Algeria's industrial and infrastructure development.

Key production capacities and industrial impact

The plant is equipped with a production capacity of 360,000 mt per year of welded steel pipes, and currently employs 160 workers. The facility also houses a state-of-the-art coating unit capable of treating up to 300 square meters of pipe surface per hour, both internally and externally. This makes it a significant asset for Algeria’s growing demands in energy pipelines, irrigation systems and seawater desalination infrastructure.

Algeria’s industrial asset reutilization policy continues

This new facility plays a crucial role in Algeria’s broader policy of rehabilitating and utilizing confiscated or dormant industrial assets to stimulate national production and job creation. Minister Ghrib highlighted the importance of integrating such facilities into key national development projects while maintaining high standards of safety and quality.