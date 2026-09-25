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Algeria's Djen Djen port completes third transshipment operation with Chinese steel coils

Friday, 25 September 2026 14:24:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Algeria's Djen Djen port has completed its third transshipment operation within a few months, handling a cargo of 537 steel coils originating from China and destined for Djibouti, according to local media reports.

The steel cargo arrived at the port in Jijel aboard the MV Seadance, where it was unloaded before being prepared for onward shipment to Djibouti. The latest operation follows two previous transshipment operations carried out at Djen Djen port, reflecting the port's growing activity in handling cargo moving between international shipping routes and regional markets.

Djen Djen seeks stronger role in regional transshipment

The Djen Djen Port Company said the latest operation demonstrates the port's capacity to serve as a logistics link between major international shipping lines and regional markets. Located on Algeria's Mediterranean coast, Djen Djen is a deepwater port and handles a range of cargoes, including steel products. Its location and infrastructure are being developed with the aim of expanding its role in international and regional maritime trade.

The port has previously recorded growing activity in steel and other non-hydrocarbon cargoes. Algerian data show that total trade handled through Djen Djen increased from 9.2 million mt in 2022 to 9.8 million mt in 2023, up seven percent, with steel among the products handled for export.

Container terminal expansion to raise handling capacity

Djen Djen is also expanding its container handling infrastructure. The second phase of its container terminal is expected to increase the port's annual handling capacity to around 2 million TEU, supporting its plans to develop transshipment activities.

The latest steel coil operation forms part of Djen Djen's efforts to strengthen its position as a Mediterranean transshipment hub and expand its role in cargo flows linking Asia, the Mediterranean and African markets.

Tags: Algeria North Africa 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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