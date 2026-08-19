US HRC imports up 28.1 percent in June 2026 from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 104,362 mt in June this year, up 28.1 percent from May and up 23.9 percent from June 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $65.2 million in June this year, compared to $52.3 million in May and $56.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Vietnam in June with 24,549 mt, compared to 9,521 mt in May and 3,863 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Japan with 23,177 mt, Algeria with 14,878 mt, Brazil with 9,674 mt, Canada with 8,833 mt, and South Korea with 8,011 mt.