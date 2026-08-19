 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC imports up 28.1 percent in June 2026 from May

Wednesday, 19 August 2026 20:57:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 104,362 mt in June this year, up 28.1 percent from May and up 23.9 percent from June 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $65.2 million in June this year, compared to $52.3 million in May and $56.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Vietnam in June with 24,549 mt, compared to 9,521 mt in May and 3,863 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Japan with 23,177 mt, Algeria with 14,878 mt, Brazil with 9,674 mt, Canada with 8,833 mt, and South Korea with 8,011 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Hrc Flats Canada US Algeria Korea S. Vietnam Brazil South America North Africa Mediterranean North America East Africa 

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC prices rise slightly amid cost support, lower inventories

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

GCC HRC market remains cautious as regional shipping risks persist

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 19, 2026

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC tradable levels increase amid gradually improving mood locally

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

Weekly Brazilian slab export reference price slips; Chinese HRC ruling likely in September

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters target gradual hikes, but success limited so far

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 18, 2026

18 Aug | Longs and Billet

Nucor CSP for HRC posts larger weekly gain versus week ago amid continued reports of tight supply

17 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices stable amid insufficient demand, mills still plan base price hikes

17 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 17, 2026

17 Aug | Longs and Billet