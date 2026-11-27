Algerian steelmaker Algerian Qatari Steel achieved a new monthly direct reduced iron (DRI) production record in September 2026, with output reaching 225,987 mt, according to a statement released by US-based direct reduction technology supplier Midrex Technologies.

The company's Midrex direct reduction plant operated at an average production rate of 322.4 mt per hour during the given month, exceeding its design capacity of 312.5 mt per hour by approximately 3.2 percent.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, AQS' exports since the beginning of 2026 have exceeded 545,000 mt, valued at over $274 million. The company also exported 99,470 mt of steel products worth more than $39 million from its Bellara steel complex to Saudi Arabia and Lithuania.