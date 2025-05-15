 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > AISI...

AISI welcomes US-China tariff agreement

Thursday, 15 May 2025 10:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Kevin Dempsey, the president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), has applauded the US-China deal which will temporarily reduce tariffs, eliminate retaliation, and retain a US baseline tariff on China while continuing future trade discussions.

According to the agreement, the US and China have agreed to reduce their tariffs from 145 percent to 30 percent and from 125 percent to 10 percent, respectively, for an initial 90 days beginning on May 14, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Highlighting the particular significance of the agreement to the US steel industry, Mr. Dempsey said that US steel producers are too familiar with the detrimental effects that unfair trade practices by China and other countries have had on domestic industries and their workers, and they are pleased that the Section 232 steel tariffs and the Section 301 tariffs on steel from China to address these unfair trade practices will remain in place.

According to the statement, despite declining local steel demand, China’s steel production remains at record high levels. Chinese steel exports have more than doubled since 2020, rising to 118 million mt in 2024, more than total North American steel production. In addition, the Chinese government is encouraging cross-border investments through its Belt and Road Initiative, resulting in additional export-oriented steelmaking capacity outside of China - particularly in Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and Vietnam.


Tags: US North America Section 232 Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

UK $6 billion trade deal with Trump includes removal of steel, aluminum tariffs, reduced auto tariffs

08 May | Steel News

US flat steel markets slip as scrap pricing slumps amid limited demand, tariffs and shipping uncertainty

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

US to assess new port fees on Chinese ships, adding more fuel to developing trade war

18 Apr | Steel News

May US ferrous scrap seen lower following April declines amid a dip in finished steel prices

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nucor weekly CSP down $5/nt amid lower April scrap; May scrap seen steady to down

14 Apr | Flats and Slab

US domestic rebar drops on solid supply, fear that tariffs could raise construction costs, delay spring construction ...

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat to down as tariff price increases could delay construction projects

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

US scrap prices for April delivery settle down across the board as finished steel prices may have peaked for now

10 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Trump announces 90-day pause as reciprocal tariffs are re-set to 10 percent, China tariffs hiked to 125 percent

09 Apr | Steel News

Nucor weekly CSP flat for a third week on lower April scrap expectation, stable to lower flat steel prices seen

07 Apr | Flats and Slab