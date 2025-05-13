 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ahmed...

Ahmed Ezz elected as new chairman of Arab Iron and Steel Union

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 15:42:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

At the Arab Iron and Steel Union’s (AISU) 130th board of directors and general Assembly meetings which took place in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on May 11, with participation from 45 steel companies across the Arab world, engineer Ahmed Ezz, the founder and president of Ezz Steel, was elected as the chairman of the board for a four-year term, according to the AISU.

In his post-election remarks, Mr. Ezz highlighted the profound shifts affecting both the global and regional steel sectors, emphasizing that the proliferation of protectionist policies along with global steel overcapacity has created unfair competition for Arab steel producers, undermining their market shares and threatening the viability of local industries. Mr. Ezz stressed the urgent need for unified action to protect the interests of the Arab steel industry. He called for stronger regional cooperation and advocacy for fair trade practices, emphasizing the AISU’s role as a vital platform to address these challenges and ensure a level playing field for Arab producers in the face of growing global competition.

The Arab Iron and Steel Union was established in 1972 as the first Arab industry association focused on the steel sector and is affiliated with the Arab League. Its permanent headquarters, or general secretariat, is located in Algeria, with a regional office in Cairo, and it boasts over 75 member companies.

According to the latest available data from Worldsteel, Ezz Steel is the largest Arab steel company, with a crude steel output of 6.2 million tons in 2023, followed by Hadeed of Saudi Arabia with 5.5 million tons. Ezz Steel ranks 60th among the world's top steel-producing companies.


Tags: North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Egypt’s Suez Steel to reduce dependence on imports with new plants

06 May | Steel News

Egypt decides to launch safeguard investigation on HRC imports

28 Apr | Steel News

North African longs export prices uneven as scrap decline increases pressure

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s fuel price hikes to have limited effect on steel industry

11 Apr | Steel News

North African HRC mills adjust export offers to changing market conditions

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

North African longs export prices remain competitive

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

North African mills issue HRC export offers, targeting price increases

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

Egypt’s Kandil Steel inaugurates new service center

19 Mar | Steel News

Morocco approves large-scale green projects

11 Mar | Steel News

North African suppliers raise longs export prices, seeing incoming demand from US

07 Mar | Longs and Billet