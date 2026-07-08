African Industries to build Nigeria's largest solar-powered steel plant

Nigeria-based steelmaker African Industries Group has secured 500 hectares of land in Nigeria's Niger State to develop what is expected to become the country's largest solar-powered steel plant, according to media reports.

The land allocation was approved by the Niger State Government as part of efforts to promote industrialization, attract investment and strengthen domestic steel production.

The planned project represents a multi-billion-naira investment and will integrate steel production with solar power generation. According to the company, the facility will be powered by a dedicated solar energy system, supporting Nigeria's efforts to increase industrial output while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The project will be developed in phases, with the first phase focusing on establishing steelmaking operations and supporting infrastructure. The company has not yet disclosed the plant's planned production capacity or the project timeline.

The new project is expected to further strengthen the company’s presence in Nigeria's steel sector while supporting the country's broader industrialization objectives.