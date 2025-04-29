 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nigeria...

Nigeria to cut imports with new hot rolled coil plant

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 13:14:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to local media reports, the Nigerian government has reached a significant milestone in cutting the country steel imports totaling $4 billion annually, with the groundbreaking of a new steel plant in Ogun state. The Stellar Steel Plant project is scheduled to start hot rolled coil production in April 2026.

Operated by the Nigerian steel producer Inner Galaxy Group, the new plant will cover over 100 hectares of land and create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs in the state of Ogun. Although the production capacity is not specified, the plant is expected to significantly reduce the country’s import volume.

Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony, Shuaibu Audu, minister of steel development, stated that this new investment will reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign steel and will position Nigeria as a key player in the region and in the global steel market.


Tags: Hrc Flats Nigeria West Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 29, 2025 

29 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC market tepid despite futures rebound

29 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC pricing strategies vary, offers to Europe hiked

29 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly CSP steady for third week as spot and scrap prices trend lower

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices stable as mills focus on local sales

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

Egypt decides to launch safeguard investigation on HRC imports

28 Apr | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade prices rise amid tight supply, trade slow due to buyers’ resistance

28 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 28, 2025 

28 Apr | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports down 0.6 percent in January-March

28 Apr | Steel News