Acciaierie d’Italia receives 10 bids for acquisition of former Ilva facilities

Monday, 29 September 2025 15:49:31 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

The extraordinary commissioners of Taranto-based Italian steel producer Acciaierie d'Italia (formerly Ilva) have announced that as of September 26 10 bids have been received for the acquisition of the former Ilva facilities.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the deadline for submitting binding bids had been postponed from September 15 to September 26 to “allow bidders to complete the necessary documentation” and ensure transparency and equal treatment.

Among the bids received, two are for the entire complex (Bedrock Industries, and a consortium of Flacks Group and Steel Business Europe) and eight are for individual assets (Renexia (Toto Group), Industrie Metalli Cardinale (IMC), Marcegaglia, a consortium of Marcegaglia and Sideralba, CAR Srl, a consortium of Marcegaglia, Profilmec and Eusider, Eusider, and Trans Isole). In addition to these, a further bid was received “from a political entity that does not meet the criteria of the tender”. Any proposals submitted after September 26 will only be evaluated if they are particularly advantageous.

Acciaierie d'Italia reports that the special commissioners will take the necessary time to review all bids received, “with particular regard to employment aspects, decarbonization, and the size of investments, in order to ensure the sustainable development of the plants and maximum protection for the workers involved”.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

