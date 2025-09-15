 |  Login 
Acciaierie d’Italia: Deadline for submission of bids postponed to Sept 26

Monday, 15 September 2025 14:55:37 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

The extraordinary commissioners of Taranto-based Italian steel producer Acciaierie d'Italia (formerly Ilva) have announced that the deadline for submitting binding bids for the acquisition of the facilities has been postponed to September 26, 2025. According to the announcement, the extension is intended to “allow bidders to complete the necessary documentation” to ensure transparency and equal treatment.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in early July this year discussions between interested buyers were continuing “in a constructive climate” before Baku Steel Company announced its withdrawal on September 11. The debate around strategic infrastructure was becoming increasingly central, with the regasification terminal project at the center of negotiations. The issue has emerged as a critical component in the implementation of the strategic plan.

Meanwhile, conditions at the plant are not optimal. Blast furnace No. 1 remains unusable following the accident that occurred in May this year, blast furnace No. 2 has been inactive since January 2024, while blast furnace No. 4 is operating at reduced capacity due to a failure of the conveyor belt that supplied it with coking coal.


