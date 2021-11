Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:26:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, construction work commenced on 6,254 projects in China, down 7.3 percent month on month, with an overall investment of RMB 3.1465 trillion ($0.49 trillion), down 25.4 percent month on month, while down 2.3 percent year on year.

Due to the long National Day Holiday in October, both the number of construction projects and the investment total indicated year-on-year and month-on-month declines.