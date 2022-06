Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:09:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

402 key projects in China’s Zhejiang Province started construction on June 28, with an overall investment of RMB 762 billion ($114 billion), while the annual investment will reach RMB 131.9 billion ($20 billion).

The start of construction of these major projects indicates that demand for steel in the province will likely improve during the remainder of the current year.