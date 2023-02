Wednesday, 22 February 2023 12:16:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Construction work commenced on 268 key projects in China’s Zhejiang Province on February 21, with an overall investment of RMB 680.8 billion ($98.9 billion).

Zhejiang has organized 14 project commencement activities since 2016. The latest start of construction works on major projects is the first after the easing of Covid-19 measures, and it signals that demand for steel in the province will improve during the rest of the current year.

$1 = RMB 6.8759