14 companies submit bids for subsidies under India’s Green Hydrogen Mission

Friday, 29 December 2023 12:19:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

14 companies have submitted bids seeking incentives under India’s Green Hydrogen Mission to set up production capacities in the country, government sources said on Friday, December 29.

Among those having submitted applications are large companies like Acme Cleantech, Avaada GreenH2, Bharat Petroleum Corp, CESC, Greenko ZeroC, JSW Energy, Reliance Industries, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen, and Torrent Power.

The applications are in response to the India government’s invitation for proposals to participate in its $2.4 billion subsidy offer aimed at boosting green hydrogen production and electrolyser manufacturing in the country.

The government is offering incentives worth at least 10 percent of the cost of production of green hydrogen.

The subsidies cover the first three years of production, offering up to $0.60 per kilogram for the first year, $0.48 in the second year and $0.36 per kilogram in the third year.


