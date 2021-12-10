﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

112,000 old neighborhoods in China renovated since 2019

Friday, 10 December 2021 13:52:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

112,000 old neighborhoods in China have been newly renovated since the beginning of 2019. according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China (MOHURD).

Nearly 20,000 elevators were installed in old residential areas in cities and towns, and 30,000 community facilities have been upgraded or expanded in the old residential areas, aiming to improve services for elderly people. 

Unlike the demolition of shanty towns, the MOHURD stated that it has implemented the upgrading of old residential areas since 2019. For instance, in a major first-tier city in China, Shanghai, it has implemented a project named “Beautify the home”, which upgraded the old facilities for old communities, which also stimulated the demand for steel.


Tags: construction  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Dec

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 12.7 percent in Nov
03 Dec

Average new house prices in China shift to decline in Nov
30 Nov

53,400 old neighborhoods in China start renovation in Jan-Oct
29 Nov

Hubei sets up railway development fund of RMB 100 billion
16 Nov

China’s real estate sector posts further slowdown in January-October