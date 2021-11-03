﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap prices still trading, but all signs point to up

As expected, SteelOrbis has learned that at least one Ohio Valley mill has come out at up $50+/gt on shredded, up $40+/gt on HMS ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.