﻿
English
 | Login 
<

Some Turkish mills increase ship scrap purchase prices

Since SteelOrbis’ previous report published on Tuesday, August 31, two Turkish mills increased their ship scrap procurement prices by $3-5/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.