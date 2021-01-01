﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang trims scrap price by another $7.8/mt

Shagang Group has announced that as of November 17 it has trimmed its scrap purchase prices by another RMB 50/mt ($7.8/mt).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.