﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts scrap price by $10.9/mt as longs market keeps falling

Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that as of May 24 it has cut its scrap purchase prices by RMB 70/mt ($10.9/mt).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.