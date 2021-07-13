﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices rise in Germany, old grade quotations remain stable

SteelOrbis observes that local scrap prices in Germany are following diverse trends depending on the grades of scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.