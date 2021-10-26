﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices in Italy may reverse their trend next month

In Italy, local scrap prices should partially recover in November after decreasing by around €100/mt on average in September ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.