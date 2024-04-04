﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italy’s Danieli opposes contract for new DRI plant in Taranto

Thursday, 04 April 2024 17:27:47 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has won a plea against DRI D’Italia SpA, controlled by the government agency Invitalia, and German plantmaker Paul Wurth, for the assignment of a contract for the construction of a DRI plant at Taranto, according to local Italian media.

In 2021, Paul Wurth had initially been selected by DRI D’Italia to install a DRI plant at the Taranto plant recently acquired by Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia (former Ilva), which was also part of Invitalia a couple years ago. The plant, fueled with green hydrogen, was to produce two million mt of DRI per year. However, in October 2023, Danieli had presented a plea at the regional administrative court (TAR) of Lecce, claiming that Paul Wurth’s offer was not compliant with the contract’s requirements. After the investigation, the regional court concluded that Danieli’s plea was valid. Thus, DRI D’Italia will not be allowed to assign the tender to the German company, and hence the contract is invalid.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Belgium’s Bekaert to use clean energy at Italian plant

04 Apr | Steel News

Stoppages and slowdowns in southern European longs production

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Italian scrap market still sluggish, prices stable

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Acciaierie d’Italia receives further €120 million fund to cover its debts

28 Mar | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia’s extraordinary administration gives €150 million for maintenance works at Taranto plant

26 Mar | Steel News

Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

22 Mar | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market stabilizes

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian crude steel production down 3.9 percent in February

21 Mar | Steel News

Tenova joins RINA’s Hydra project to drive steel production decarbonization

21 Mar | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market still declining

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials