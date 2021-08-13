﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO cuts its bid prices for Japanese scrap, but demand persists

SteelOrbis has learned that South Korean steelmaker POSCO has reduced its bid prices for Japanese scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.