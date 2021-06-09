﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local scrap prices in China bottom up, import bids also higher

The rises in demand and in prices of raw material in general, such as iron ore, have bolstered domestic scrap prices in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.