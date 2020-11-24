﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local German scrap prices increase

Scrap prices have increased in the German domestic market in November this year, after trending substantially sideways in October.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.