﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore slips below $130/mt CFR due to stricter steel output cut controls

Import iron ore prices in China have moved down further today, September 9, both from the previous day and from one week earlier.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.