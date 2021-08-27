﻿
English
 | Login 
<

Iron ore prices rise for third day in a row, again above $150/mt CFR

Import iron ore prices in China have moved up for the third day in a row, returning from below $130/mt CFR a week ago to above $150/mt CFR.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.