﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices gradually increase after its return to above $100/mt CFR

Import iron ore prices in China have moved up on both daily and weekly basis on September 23 after the previous sharp fall

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.