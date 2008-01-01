﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices decrease sharply as they were too high

Import iron ore prices in China have moved down sharply today, Thursday, May 13, following significant rises over the past few ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.