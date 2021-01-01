﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices bottom up after going below $90/mt CFR

Import iron ore prices in China have edged up on Thursday, November 11, amid the rebound in futures and steel prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.