﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s import scrap prices rise, deals done due to fall in local supplies

Import scrap prices in India have recorded gains during the past week, while only stray deals have been reported at the higher levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.