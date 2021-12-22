﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India edge down, buyers absent amid fall in local sponge iron prices, weak currency

Import scrap prices in India have continued to inch lower, but buying has been limited by falling prices of sponge iron and ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.