﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China still under pressure from weak demand

During the week ending December 17, foreign coking coal suppliers have been forced to decrease their quotations further to entice Chinese buyers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.