﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

German and Polish scrap markets move up as anticipated

As anticipated, prices in the local German scrap market have moved up in November amid the lively demand from German mills. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.