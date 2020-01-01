﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap prices in Turkey move up

Having made a quiet start to the New Year, deep sea scrap prices in Turkey have increased by two deals disclosed to the market ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.