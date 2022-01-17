﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scandinavian scrap deals closed at $470/mt CFR in Turkey

At the end of the week, two Scandinavian bookings have been disclosed to the market, pushing regional prices up to US levels. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.